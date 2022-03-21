Menu
2007 Hummer H3

144,239 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

SUV

SUV

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

144,239KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957860
  • VIN: 5GTDN13EX78147429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,239 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IN MILES.144239 MILES SOLD ASIS. WONT MOVE IN 'D' TRANSMISSION MUST BE SHIFTED MANUALLY DOES NOT SLIP WHEN IN GEAR. WE HAVE NOT DIAGNOSED IT. TRADEIN PREVIOUS OWNER DAILY DROVE UNTIL TRADED IN.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

