2007 Infiniti G35X

167,171 KM

$6,499

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Sedan Luxury

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

167,171KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5833858
  Stock #: 2345
  VIN: JNKBV61F37M817481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2345
  • Mileage 167,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition 2007 Infiniti G35x , Automatic transmission, 3.5L V6, Lots of Power. Only 167,17 KM.Local Ontario Vehicle, never been in an accident. No dents. Undercoated, no rust on vehicle. Drives and looks amazing. No issues at all. All options working. Will be Certified at no extra cost. Warranty and finance options available. Carfax report provided. Loaded with lots of option ;All Wheel DrivePush to StartLeatherSunroofBluetoothInfiniti Intelligent key, (2fobs included)and much more!Don't miss your chance, Call to book an appointment now : 647-631-8755e-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.caALL IN PRICE : $6499 + hst and plates. Certified at no extra cost! Will get brand new brakes and rotors!All vehicles are disinfected and sanitized before each use.Brampton Auto Center 206 - 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

