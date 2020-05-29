Menu
$1,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2007 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Sport LOW KM TRADE IN ACCIDENT FREE

Location

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

  • 134,152KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5114732
  • Stock #: 0217
  • VIN: 1J8FF47W67D427821
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

