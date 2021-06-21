Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

55,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

5dr HB s Touring

Location

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Used
  • VIN: JM1BK343171762394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESHLY TRADE-IN, LOW KM, ONLY HAS 55,000KM, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, COMES WITH TWO SETS OF RIMS/TIRES


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Driver Side Airbag

Email Acez Auto Sales

