2007 MERCEDES SL BLACK SERIES REPLICA - RARE - 1 of 1Car has been modified from the SL600 V12 stock to a RENNtech tuned R1 performance package to boost performance to 635 HP/780 LB-FT. Tuning was installed at Mercedes Benz Oakville. In addition, a GT Racing Exhaust was installed at the same time as well as the RENNtech Digital Suspension Lowering Module.The exterior had to match the power performance upgrades so the vehicle underwent a transformation like no other. The front headlights and grille were upgraded to 2009+ with genuine OEM parts. The vehicle also had the Aero Function 12 piece Widebody Conversion Kit installed to make the vehicle show as no other. The rims are a 2 piece custom 20 Inch Alloy wheel measuring 12 inch in the back and 10 in the front.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

99,163 KM

Details Description Features

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2dr Roadster 5.5L V12

12944771

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2dr Roadster 5.5L V12

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,163KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 127374
  • Mileage 99,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MERCEDES SL BLACK SERIES REPLICA - RARE - 1 of 1Car has been modified from the SL600 V12 stock to a RENNtech tuned R1 performance package to boost performance to 635 HP/780 LB-FT. Tuning was installed at Mercedes Benz Oakville. In addition, a GT Racing Exhaust was installed at the same time as well as the RENNtech Digital Suspension Lowering Module.The exterior had to match the power performance upgrades so the vehicle underwent a transformation like no other. The front headlights and grille were upgraded to 2009+ with genuine OEM parts. The vehicle also had the Aero Function 12 piece Widebody Conversion Kit installed to make the vehicle show as no other. The rims are a 2 piece custom 20 Inch Alloy wheel measuring 12 inch in the back and 10 in the front.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Windscreen
Cornering Lights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Pwr retractable aluminum hardtop

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
Independent 4-link front suspension
Independent 5-arm multilink rear suspension
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering-inc: integrated hydraulic damper
Sensotronic brake control (SBC)

Interior

Integrated Garage Door Opener
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Anti-theft alarm system w/towaway protection
Pwr windows w/1-touch express-up/down
PARKTRONIC parking assist
THERMOTRONIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/position linked to seats memory
Alcantara ceiling trim
Tele Aid emergency calling system (subscription required)
COMAND cockpit management & data system-inc: in-dash navigation system w/colour LCD display
Bose AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer-inc: surround sound
LINGUATRONIC voice recognition feature
Factory prep for Bluetooth cell phone interface
Rear luggage straps

Safety

Dual front airbags
Tire pressure loss warning system
Driver side knee airbag
Head & thorax side-impact airbags

Additional Features

Heated Headlamp Washers
5-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission w/Touch Shift
P255/40WR18 front & P285/35WR18 rear high-performance tires
memory feature
massage feature
Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlamps-inc: Active Light System
Dual heated auto-dimming pwr mirrors-inc: memory
LED direction indicators
Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column-inc: memory feature
entry/exit feature
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes-inc: internally ventilated front discs w/ 4-piston fixed-type calipers
rear discs w/single-piston floating calipers
Electronic trunk close
Perforated leather heated climate comfort bucket seats-inc: pneumatic adjustable lumbar support/shoulder support/side bolsters
active ventilation w/(8) internal fans
5.5L SOHC 36-valve intercooled twin-turbocharged V12 engine

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class