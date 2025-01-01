$65,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2dr Roadster 5.5L V12
Location
Vault Motors
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-450-3030
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 127374
- Mileage 99,163 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MERCEDES SL BLACK SERIES REPLICA - RARE - 1 of 1Car has been modified from the SL600 V12 stock to a RENNtech tuned R1 performance package to boost performance to 635 HP/780 LB-FT. Tuning was installed at Mercedes Benz Oakville. In addition, a GT Racing Exhaust was installed at the same time as well as the RENNtech Digital Suspension Lowering Module.The exterior had to match the power performance upgrades so the vehicle underwent a transformation like no other. The front headlights and grille were upgraded to 2009+ with genuine OEM parts. The vehicle also had the Aero Function 12 piece Widebody Conversion Kit installed to make the vehicle show as no other. The rims are a 2 piece custom 20 Inch Alloy wheel measuring 12 inch in the back and 10 in the front.
905-450-3030