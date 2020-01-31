Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2007 NISSAN TITAN 4X4 CREW CAB LE Mint condition Accident Free New Arrival Powered by a 5.6- liter V8 engine All 4 new brakes & New Shocks Fully CERTIFIED and clean Carfax $ 9900+tax CERTIFIED

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner

Adjustable Pedals

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Sun/Moonroof

