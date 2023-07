2007 Toyota Camry

$6,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 5 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10211814

10211814 Stock #: 135516

135516 VIN: 4T1BE46K57U135516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 230,506 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Front & rear cup holders Digital clock Engine Immobilizer Front centre console box w/lid Driver footrest Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down Remote fuel lid release Fabric door trim w/map pockets Accessory pwr outlets Fadeout dome lamp Overhead sunglass storage Front seatback pockets Fabric headliner Door courtesy lamps Vertical headrest adjust Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Silver-accented interior trim Electric rear defroster w/timer Illuminated glove box w/lock Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Pwr rack & pinion steering Front & rear stabilizer bars Pwr-assisted ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Exterior Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Variable-intermittent windshield wipers High solar energy-absorbing window glass Projector-style halogen headlamps w/light control system Powertrain 2.4L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine Convenience Instrumentation-inc: optitron electronic gauges Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Driver/front passenger frontal airbags 3-point rear shoulder belts Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear head/side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger knee airbags Additional Features low fuel coolant/outside temp gauges dual trip odometer Warnings-inc: low washer fluid Illuminated ignition key Air conditioning w/cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts 3-point front shoulder belts w/pre-tensioners AM/FM stereo w/MP3/WMA/CD player-inc: audio aux input jack force limiters & adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.