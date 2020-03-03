Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Location

Phantom Motors

69 Eastern Avenue #204, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-761-7874

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,500KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707552
  • VIN: JTNBB46K073019428
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Phantom Motors Ltd

 

Wow wow wow grey on grey beauty just landed 

 

2007 Toyota Camry HYBRID 4 CYL

 

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ONCE SOLD THIS WILL HAVE A NEW HYBRID BATTERY INSTALLED !!!!!!!!!

 

PRICE INCLUDES 1 YEAR WARRENTY ON THE HYBRID BATTERY

3 MONTH FREE WARRENTY INCLUDED

price includes saftey certification, licensing and taxes are extra

 

FINANCING IS ALSO AVAILABLE 

 

Don’t miss this one 

All major work has been done to this one 

Perfect for back to school !!!! 

perfect for newcommers since you are no longer allowed to drive UBER WITHOUT THREE YEARS EXPERIANCE 

save you wallet some heartache and save the environment at the same time

 

 

 

carfax is available for viewing on vehicles in stock for your peace of mind and no surprises

 

==== Buy with confidence; ==== 

We are Certified Dealer of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

 

Phantom Motors Ltd 

6477617874 | 4168938179

69 Eastern Ave Suite 204

brampton ontatio

l6w1x9

 

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM FOR INSTANT INVENTORY ADDITIONS

@ Phantom.Motors

 

YES WE'RE OPEN SUNDAY

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Phantom Motors

2003 Ford Mustang
 172,455 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 7 Series 750i
 202,500 KM
$9,195 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A5 2.0L Pr...
 227,000 KM
$9,095.95 + tax & lic
Phantom Motors

Phantom Motors

69 Eastern Avenue #204, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-761-XXXX

(click to show)

647-761-7874

Send A Message