New car dealer trade in! Just arrived 2007 Toyota Camry SE V6, automatic transmission with only 165928 KM! Local Ontario vehicle, never been in an accident. Great condition inside out! Drives very well. No mechanical issues. Vehicle will be safety certified. Loaded with, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Cruise control , aux/cd player and much more!Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase. Safety Certified at no extra cost! Professionally detailed!All in price : $6499 + hst and license plates. Call to book an appointment.Call: 647-631-8755.email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca206 - 69 EASTERN AVENUE BRAMPTONON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
