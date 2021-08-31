Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

189,298 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

647-298-2636

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 Auto

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 Auto

Location

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

647-298-2636

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

189,298KM
Used
  VIN: 4T1BK46K57U002652

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 189,298 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY LE FULLY LOADED, 


 


-ONTARIO VEHICLE 


 


-CAR PROOF AVAILABLE


 


- Well Maintained, Automatic,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Biege Exterior and Biege Interior 


- (Extended Warranty Available!) This car is well maintained, good quality, No smoking, drives smooth  


 


Price: $6500


 


For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca


 


Our Contacts:


Address: 10 HANSEN RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 3H4


Office Phone:905.230.2350


Cell: 647 298 2636 


Fax: 905 451 2350


Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M


*---------------------- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Driver Side Airbag

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

647-298-2636

