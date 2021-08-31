+ taxes & licensing
647-298-2636
10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
647-298-2636
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 TOYOTA CAMRY LE FULLY LOADED,
-ONTARIO VEHICLE
-CAR PROOF AVAILABLE
- Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Biege Exterior and Biege Interior
- (Extended Warranty Available!) This car is well maintained, good quality, No smoking, drives smooth
Price: $6500
For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca
Our Contacts:
-
Address: 10 HANSEN RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 3H4
-
Office Phone:905.230.2350
-
Cell: 647 298 2636
-
Fax: 905 451 2350
-
Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M
-
*---------------------- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4