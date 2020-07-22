2007 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.