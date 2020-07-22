Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

174,800 KM

Details Description Features

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Sedan

Location

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

174,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5531337
  • VIN: JTDBT923571019756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Yaris with Manual transmission, power locks, power windows, air conditioning.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

