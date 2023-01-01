Menu
2008 Acura CSX

106,724 KM

Details Description

$8,898

+ tax & licensing
$8,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2008 Acura CSX

2008 Acura CSX

Touring

2008 Acura CSX

Touring

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$8,898

+ taxes & licensing

106,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445359
  • Stock #: 9F653B
  • VIN: 2HHFD56568H202263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Black on Black Leather 2008 Acura CSX. ONLY 106,724 KMS! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! NO RUST. CLEAN. Fully Loaded with Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, and More! *MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $8,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more detail

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

