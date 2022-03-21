Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

155,953 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,953 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8802212
  • VIN: WBAWB73578P040645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 155,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! DINAN EXHAUST FULLY STOCK OTHERWISE. 2 KEYS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, OIL COOLER. CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
