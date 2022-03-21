$10,999+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 3 Series
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
155,953KM
- Listing ID: 8802212
- VIN: WBAWB73578P040645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 155,953 KM
Vehicle Description
2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! DINAN EXHAUST FULLY STOCK OTHERWISE. 2 KEYS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, OIL COOLER. CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
