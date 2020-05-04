2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

