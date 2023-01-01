$5,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
258,712KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9461185
- VIN: 2D8HN44H98R808717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,712 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1