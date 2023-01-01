Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

245,301 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1696113544
  2. 1696113554
  3. 1696113562
  4. 1696113569
  5. 1696113577
  6. 1696113585
  7. 1696113593
  8. 1696113601
  9. 1696113608
  10. 1696113617
  11. 1696113625
  12. 1696113632
  13. 1696113640
  14. 1696113647
  15. 1696113654
  16. 1696113662
  17. 1696113669
  18. 1696113677
  19. 1696113685
  20. 1696113692
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

245,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10492854
  • VIN: 1D7HU18298J110639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,301 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

