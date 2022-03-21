Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

268,086 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

268,086KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8958241
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J222057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,086 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER AND IT SHOWS!! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY CLEAN, TRX 4X4, KROWN RUST PROOFED EVERY SINGLE YEAR SINCE NEW. 44 SERVICE RECORDS!! HAS 1 $0 CLAIM ON CARFAX. RUNS AND DRIVES MINT. INTERIOR IN EXCELENT SHAPE NO TEARS OR RIPS!!, COLD A/C, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, GREAT THREAD ON ALL TERRAIN TIRES, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER!, CERTIFIED!! READY TO GO! YOU CAN FIND LOTS CHEAPER BUT NOT NEARLY AS CLEAN  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 287,833 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
1999 Volkswagen New ...
 200,585 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 270,134 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory