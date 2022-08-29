Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

268,086 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

268,086KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9239260
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J222057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,086 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER AND IT SHOWS!! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY CLEAN, TRX 4X4, KROWN RUST PROOFED EVERY SINGLE YEAR SINCE NEW. 44 SERVICE RECORDS!! HAS 1 $0 CLAIM ON CARFAX. RUNS AND DRIVES MINT. INTERIOR IN EXCELENT SHAPE NO TEARS OR RIPS!!, COLD A/C, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, GREAT THREAD ON ALL TERRAIN TIRES, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER!, CERTIFIED!! READY TO GO!

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2004 Ford F-350
173,905 MI
$8,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 258,712 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra
147,682 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory