Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

227,234 KM

Details Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

227,234KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443691
  • VIN: 1D7HU18288S625514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2008 Dodge Ram 1500
227,234 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2000 Honda Civic
190,106 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
174,068 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory