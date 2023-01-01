Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

296,474 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1679071014
  2. 1679071022
  3. 1679071031
  4. 1679071040
  5. 1679071048
  6. 1679071056
  7. 1679071064
  8. 1679071072
  9. 1679071080
  10. 1679071087
  11. 1679071095
  12. 1679071104
  13. 1679071111
  14. 1679071118
  15. 1679071126
  16. 1679071134
  17. 1679071143
  18. 1679071152
  19. 1679071159
  20. 1679071168
  21. 1679071178
  22. 1679071186
  23. 1679071194
  24. 1679071204
  25. 1679071214
  26. 1679071223
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
296,474KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9733807
  • VIN: 3D3KS19DO8G233163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 296,474 KM

Vehicle Description

LARAMIE MEGA CAB!!! 5.7 HEMI 4X4 ON 2500 SERIES SUSPENSION. HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, NAV,REAR DVD PLAYER WITH HEADPHONES, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER. CERTIFIED 

ENGINE HAS A TICK!!!! SOUNDS LIKE A LIFTER ISSUE. STILL RUNS GREAT NO ENGINE LIGHTS OR MISFIRES. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2010 Kia Rondo LX
 211,988 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe
267,200 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Subur...
 328,348 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory