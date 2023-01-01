$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
296,474KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9733807
- VIN: 3D3KS19DO8G233163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 296,474 KM
Vehicle Description
LARAMIE MEGA CAB!!! 5.7 HEMI 4X4 ON 2500 SERIES SUSPENSION. HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, NAV,REAR DVD PLAYER WITH HEADPHONES, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER. CERTIFIED
ENGINE HAS A TICK!!!! SOUNDS LIKE A LIFTER ISSUE. STILL RUNS GREAT NO ENGINE LIGHTS OR MISFIRES.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
