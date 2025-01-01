$15,950+ taxes & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 2500
SXT
2008 Dodge Ram 2500
SXT
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 231,410 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Dodge RAM 2500 MegaCab 4x4 5.7L Hemi with 231,410 kilometers. Clean truck for the age and interior in good condition. Gray on Gray with sweet aftermarket rims. 6-passenger capability and aftermarket trailer brake. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Clean Ontario vehicle Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kk1fd8Sv9FGNoK+glT7rulzscgGqcMSV
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-828-XXXX(click to show)
416-828-2144
Alternate Numbers647-927-5252
+ taxes & licensing>
416-828-2144