2008 Ford Explorer

245,809 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2008 Ford Explorer

2008 Ford Explorer

2008 Ford Explorer

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

245,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243632
  • VIN: 1FMEU73E78UB12787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,809 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIED!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

