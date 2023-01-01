Menu
2008 Ford F-250

293,849 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

293,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159269
  • VIN: 1FTSW215X8ED91959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

905-455-2121
