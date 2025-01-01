Menu
2008 Ford F-250

138,994 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4X4, SUPER CAB,DIESEL,BLUTHOOT, BACK UP CAMRA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!!!

12251404

2008 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4X4, SUPER CAB,DIESEL,BLUTHOOT, BACK UP CAMRA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!!!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,994KM
VIN 1FTSX21R48EE30045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,994 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE OR LEASE, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

4X4, SUPER CAB,DIESEL,BLUTHOOT, BACK UP CAMRA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!!!

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, OR NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Cigar Lighter
Message Centre
Remote hood release
ashtray
Auxiliary pwr point
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Colour-coordinated cloth headliner
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Front passenger-side roof ride handles

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Steering damper

Exterior

Interval wipers
Fixed rear window
Pickup box/cargo light
Front/rear license plate brackets

Comfort

storage bin

Powertrain

engine hour meter

Safety

Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
Colour-coordinated safety belts w/height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all seats
Dual electric horn

Security

Passive anti-theft system (PATS) engine immobilizer

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
speedometer
voltmeter
odometer
indicator lights
fuel gauge
Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays
7-way/4-way connector
trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
trash bag hook
warning messages
Accent colour box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock
Colour coded scuff plates
HD 115 amp alternator
Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/glove box
12.5 K trailer hitch receiver w/2 hitch

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
2008 Ford F-250