2008 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2008 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 293,850KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382718
  • Stock #: DIESEL LARIAT 4X4+CERTIFIED+2-YEAR WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

All-In Price
$11,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!
Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

