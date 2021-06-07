Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

249,222 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

8FT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

8FT 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

249,222KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7331426
  • Stock #: 4X4|8FT|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,222 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-250 XL 4X4 8FOOT BED, 5.4L GAS, Cruise Control, Trailer Brake, Air Conditioning not working.

CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V1d4eBBbGZjW9no00dmAy82CK553JiiU

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$13,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2005 Ford Ranger BASE
 295,882 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 266,163 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot 4x...
 275,126 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory