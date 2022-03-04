$35,950+ tax & licensing
647-927-5252
2008 Ford F-250
Super Duty 4WD CREW CAB
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$35,950
- Listing ID: 8559788
- Stock #: A74829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 243,483 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-250 4X4 stampede edition 6.4L Diesel, Leather, Power seats, Adjustable Pedals, Heated seats, Aftermarket Lift kit
CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7cEm7ySKdvEj7eljJnwUfhJ1GiEB4YO4
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
