2008 Ford F-450

261,672 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

XL

XL

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9461008
  • VIN: 1FDXF47R88ED67764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 261,672 KM

Vehicle Description

REDUCED PRICE READY TO GO CERTIFIED 6.4 DIESEL POWERSTROKE. 4X4 DUMP TRUCK! runs and drives great just drove it down from ottawa. dump box hydraulics work great. 

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Turbocharged

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

