Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-450

261,672 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-450

XL

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1676320354
  2. 1676320362
  3. 1676320368
  4. 1676320375
  5. 1676320385
  6. 1676320393
  7. 1676320400
  8. 1676320407
  9. 1676320413
  10. 1676320421
  11. 1676320428
  12. 1676320435
  13. 1676320444
  14. 1676320453
  15. 1676320459
  16. 1676320467
  17. 1676320477
  18. 1676320484
  19. 1676320492
  20. 1676320501
  21. 1676320507
  22. 1676320516
  23. 1676320524
  24. 1676320532
  25. 1676320541
  26. 1676320550
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
261,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9614452
  • VIN: 1FDXF47R88ED67764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 261,672 KM

Vehicle Description

REDUCED PRICE READY TO GO CERTIFIED 6.4 DIESEL POWERSTROKE. 4X4 DUMP TRUCK! runs and drives great just drove it down from ottawa. dump box hydraulics work great. 

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

1999 Volkswagen New ...
 200,585 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-450 XL
 261,672 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 285,934 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory