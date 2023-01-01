$9,950+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126"
2008 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126"
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A13048
- Mileage 228,860 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0L 6-Cylinder with 228,860km. Power windows and power lock. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bYg/TWxt2FSm5GH37a2tYLvnEhS8e54a
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$9,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
647-927-XXXX(click to show)
647-927-5252
Alternate Numbers416-828-2144
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252