2008 Ford Ranger

204,177 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

204,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6501060
  Stock #: MANUAL|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 204,177 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L 6-Cylinder, Manual Transmission, After Market Radio with Bluetooth and back-up cam but the back-up cam is not working, Side Steps, Nice Hard Tonneau Cover, Two Keys & 2 Remotes.  CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kxm%2fDC0jvi38O0yElYwbzKz9wwPtKa7g
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$7,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday Closed

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

