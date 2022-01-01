Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Canyon

144,945 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 125.9"

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Canyon

2WD Ext Cab 125.9"

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 8071054
  2. 8071054
  3. 8071054
  4. 8071054
  5. 8071054
  6. 8071054
  7. 8071054
  8. 8071054
  9. 8071054
  10. 8071054
  11. 8071054
  12. 8071054
  13. 8071054
  14. 8071054
  15. 8071054
  16. 8071054
  17. 8071054
  18. 8071054
  19. 8071054
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,945KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8071054
  • Stock #: 109605.3

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 109605.3
  • Mileage 144,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 GMC Canyon 2.9L 4 Cylinder, Carfax Clean no accident, low kms 144,975. 2WD, Base Model with Cruise Control and A/C Blowing COLD.
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sizcVMq9FpFVLW60BFxMuHEpxmL8UT1K
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$8,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 6:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2008 GMC Canyon 2WD ...
 144,945 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2002 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 236,626 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 347,175 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory