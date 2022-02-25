Menu
2008 Honda Civic

227,836 KM

Details Description

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

227,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418876
  • Stock #: p008763
  • VIN: 2HGFA16438H101713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # p008763
  • Mileage 227,836 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Civic DX-G , Automatic Transmission , 227836 kmGood condition inside out. No rust on body. Comes safety certified. Loaded with keyless entry, power windows, power locks, tires good tread, cruise control, a/c and much more.*welcome to get vehicle to get checked by any mechanic before purchase**safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $6499 plus hst and license fees.Call : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-XXXX

647-631-8755

