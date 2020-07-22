+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L
Well kept, extra clean, excellent condition, loaded with leather seats, heat front seats, rear camera, sunroof, power silding doors, alloy wheels. Clean Carfax history report. This van is in amazing condition for the age and mileage.
Mileage: 205294 km
Price: $7495
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
