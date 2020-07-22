Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

205,294 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

205,294KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5596575
  • VIN: 5FNRL38658B505831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 205,294 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

Well kept, extra clean, excellent condition, loaded with leather seats, heat front seats, rear camera, sunroof, power silding doors, alloy wheels. Clean Carfax history report. This van is in amazing condition for the age and mileage.

Mileage: 205294 km

Price: $7495

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

