2008 Honda Odyssey

$7,499 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 5 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328903

8328903 Stock #: p0p0p2

p0p0p2 VIN: 5FNRL38628B504250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # p0p0p2

Mileage 212,534 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.