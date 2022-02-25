$7,499+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8328903
- Stock #: p0p0p2
- VIN: 5FNRL38628B504250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # p0p0p2
- Mileage 212,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Beautiful White 2009 Honda Odyssey. Its in Excellent Condition! No rust on body, No dents. Interior exterior is very clean. Local Ontario vehicle, No accidents. Perfect for the family. Drives great! Has no mechanical issues! Loaded with 8 seats, Leather, Dual power sliding doors, Sunroof, Heated seats, Rear view camera on rear view mirror, Keyless entry, Pirelli tires with lots of tread, trailer hitch, after marker DVD and much more!!* welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase **safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $7499 plus tax and license fees.Call : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
