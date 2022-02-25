Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Odyssey

212,534 KM

Details Description

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 8328903
  2. 8328903
  3. 8328903
  4. 8328903
  5. 8328903
  6. 8328903
  7. 8328903
  8. 8328903
  9. 8328903
  10. 8328903
  11. 8328903
  12. 8328903
  13. 8328903
  14. 8328903
  15. 8328903
  16. 8328903
  17. 8328903
  18. 8328903
  19. 8328903
  20. 8328903
  21. 8328903
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

212,534KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328903
  • Stock #: p0p0p2
  • VIN: 5FNRL38628B504250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # p0p0p2
  • Mileage 212,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful White 2009 Honda Odyssey. Its in Excellent Condition! No rust on body, No dents. Interior exterior is very clean. Local Ontario vehicle, No accidents. Perfect for the family. Drives great! Has no mechanical issues! Loaded with 8 seats, Leather, Dual power sliding doors, Sunroof, Heated seats, Rear view camera on rear view mirror, Keyless entry, Pirelli tires with lots of tread, trailer hitch, after marker DVD and much more!!* welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase **safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $7499 plus tax and license fees.Call : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2008 Honda Odyssey E...
 212,534 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 232,581 KM
$10,333 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i
 18,040 KM
$97,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory