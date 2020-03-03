Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda Ridgeline

2008 Honda Ridgeline EXL Safetied 4WD Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Ridgeline

2008 Honda Ridgeline EXL Safetied 4WD Crew Cab

Location

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

  1. 4812222
  2. 4812222
  3. 4812222
  4. 4812222
  5. 4812222
  6. 4812222
  7. 4812222
  8. 4812222
  9. 4812222
  10. 4812222
  11. 4812222
  12. 4812222
  13. 4812222
  14. 4812222
  15. 4812222
  16. 4812222
  17. 4812222
  18. 4812222
  19. 4812222
  20. 4812222
  21. 4812222
  22. 4812222
  23. 4812222
  24. 4812222
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,600KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812222
  • Stock #: P20200402
  • VIN: 2HJYK16538H002530
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 Honda Ridgeline EXL with 245K on it. Clean in and out. Great shape loaded with air cruise power windows and locks, leather heated seats and more. It is Safetied and ready to go. It comes with both sets of rims/tires. Timing belt & water pump was done, lots of services records found on Carfax.


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acez Auto Sales

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 156,500 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic 4dr...
 262,200 KM
$2,250 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey O...
 220,500 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-872-XXXX

(click to show)

905-872-7367

Send A Message