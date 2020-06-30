Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Kia Rondo

155,792 KM

Details Description Features

$5,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Rondo

2008 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5355989
  • VIN: KNAFG525487127667

$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

155,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,792 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Kia Rondo EX 2.4L 4 cylinders, extra clean, very well kept, aftermarket remote starter, heated seats, heated windshield, alloys, keyless entry and more.

Mileage: 155792 km
Price: $5290


HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 55,034 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord EX...
 190,760 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,650 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory