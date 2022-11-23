2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9379525

9379525 VIN: JM1BK343081146588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,068 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.