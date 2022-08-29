Menu
2008 Nissan Sentra

253,109 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

253,109KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,109 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL

 

CLEAN CARFAX

 

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

 

 

Certification and -testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic.

 

***Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

