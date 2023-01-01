Menu
2008 Nissan Titan

252,937 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

XE

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

252,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080045
  • VIN: 1N6AA06F58N321301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,937 KM

Vehicle Description

8'BOX 4X4, KENWOOD CONSOLE, BLUETOOTH, GREAT RUBBER, TOOL BOX. CERTIFIED

WORK DONE WITHIN THE LAST YEAR

- front upper and lower control arms and all new ball joints,front both tie rod ends, leveling kit, new Rancho 5000 loaded springs and shocks adjustable, altenator

 

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

 

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

