2008 Nissan Titan
XE
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10243650
- VIN: 1N6AA06F58N321301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,937 KM
Vehicle Description
8'BOX 4X4, KENWOOD CONSOLE, BLUETOOTH, GREAT RUBBER, TOOL BOX. CERTIFIED
WORK DONE WITHIN THE LAST YEAR
- front upper and lower control arms and all new ball joints,front both tie rod ends, leveling kit, new Rancho 5000 loaded springs and shocks adjustable, altenator
Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%
www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.
