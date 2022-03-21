$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2008 Nissan Titan
2008 Nissan Titan
XE
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
252,937KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8958070
- VIN: 1N6AA06F58N321301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,937 KM
Vehicle Description
8'BOX 4X4, KENWOOD CONSOLE, BLUETOOTH, GREAT RUBBER, TOOL BOX. SOLD CERTIFIED
WORK DONE WITHIN THE LAST YEAR
- front upper and lower control arms and all new ball joints,front both tie rod ends, leveling kit, new Rancho 5000 loaded springs and shocks adjustable, altenator,
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1