2008 Nissan Titan

252,937 KM

Details

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2008 Nissan Titan

2008 Nissan Titan

XE

2008 Nissan Titan

XE

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

252,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9239281
  • VIN: 1N6AA06F58N321301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,937 KM

Vehicle Description

8'BOX 4X4, KENWOOD CONSOLE, BLUETOOTH, GREAT RUBBER, TOOL BOX

WORK DONE WITHIN THE LAST YEAR

- front upper and lower control arms and all new ball joints,front both tie rod ends, leveling kit, new Rancho 5000 loaded springs and shocks adjustable, altenator,

SOLD ASIS CERTIFICATION AVALIABLE FOR AN EXTRA $499.

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

 

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
