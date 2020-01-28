Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 Pontiac Wave SE Auto Sunroof AC CERTIFIED

Car comes with 2 sets of tires REMOTE STARTER

CERTIFIED No Accident CLEAR CARFAX

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.