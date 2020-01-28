Menu
2008 Pontiac Wave

2008 Pontiac Wave

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

416-566-2277

$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,255KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4559013
  • VIN: KL2TW65628B160282
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 Pontiac Wave SE Auto Sunroof AC CERTIFIED
Car comes with 2 sets of tires REMOTE STARTER
CERTIFIED No Accident CLEAR CARFAX
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

