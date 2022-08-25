$13,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,898
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2008 Toyota Highlander
2008 Toyota Highlander
BASE
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$13,898
+ taxes & licensing
149,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8993830
- Stock #: D0ECD9
- VIN: JTEES41A382006014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 149,801 KM
Vehicle Description
All in price : $13,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9