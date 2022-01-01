Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

195,671 KM

$9,898

+ tax & licensing
$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

195,671KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8098567
  Stock #: 09090a
  VIN: JTMBK35V385055680

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 09090a
  Mileage 195,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in! Beautiful black 2008 Toyota RAV4. V6, 3.5L engine. Local Ontario vehicle, no accidents, one owner! Drives great with no issues. Great condition inside out. No rust on body. Hard to find 7 Seater option! Loaded with, keyless entry, winter tires with lots of tread, 4wd, cruise control, alloy wheels and much more!* welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase**safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $9898 + hst and license plates.Call : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center206 -69 EASTERN AVENUE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2008 Toyota RAV4
 195,671 KM
$9,898 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EX
 240,288 KM
$9,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Local Delivery

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory