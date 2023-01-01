Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

158,386 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Location

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

158,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9741325
  • Stock #: 2118BE
  • VIN: JTMBD33V585212395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 158,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! 2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD with ONLY 158,386 KMS! 1 Owner! No Accidents! 2.4L 4 Cylinder. Great on gas and very reliable vehicle. Very clean in and out. No issues. Loaded with Leather Interior, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, CD/WMA/MP3/AUX, A/C, and Cruise Control. *MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $11,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

