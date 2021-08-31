+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Just arrived in stock is a 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7 Double Cab 4WD. Well kept runs and drives great. Loaded with bluetooth, parking sensors, Brand new brakes all around.
Vehicle comes certified at no additional cost.
Financing and extended warranty is available.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
We are located:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Cartownmotors.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7