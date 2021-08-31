Menu
2008 Toyota Tundra

199,870 KM

Details Description Features

$16,690

+ tax & licensing
$16,690

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2008 Toyota Tundra

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,690

+ taxes & licensing

199,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838433
  • VIN: 5TBBV541X8S516443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,870 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

Just arrived in stock is a 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7 Double Cab 4WD. Well kept runs and drives great. Loaded with bluetooth, parking sensors, Brand new brakes all around.

Vehicle comes certified at no additional cost.

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

