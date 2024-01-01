$9,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi Q7
QUATTRO
2009 Audi Q7
QUATTRO
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AUD09
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Would you be able to give me a luxurious and capable SUV? Please look no further than this 2009 Audi Q7 QUATTRO, which is available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior complemented by a black leather interior. Thanks to the powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a sunroof while you cruise in style. With features like a premium sound system, keyless entry, and a sunroof, this Q7 will surely impress.
This well-maintained SUV has traveled 218,000km and is ready for its next adventure. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a security system. With its spacious interior and impressive power, this Audi Q7 QUATTRO is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy, even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view.
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxury and comfort of genuine leather.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start.
COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
