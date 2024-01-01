Menu
<p>Would you be able to give me a luxurious and capable SUV? Please look no further than this 2009 Audi Q7 QUATTRO, which is available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior complemented by a black leather interior. Thanks to the powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a sunroof while you cruise in style. With features like a premium sound system, keyless entry, and a sunroof, this Q7 will surely impress.</p><p>This well-maintained SUV has traveled 218,000km and is ready for its next adventure. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a security system. With its spacious interior and impressive power, this Audi Q7 QUATTRO is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the luxury and comfort of genuine leather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start.</li></ul><p><em>COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</em></p>

218,000 KM

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,000KM
VIN WA1AY64L59D006204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AUD09
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

