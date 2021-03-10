2009 BMW 5 Series

Certified

6818708 Stock #: 77778446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 77778446

Mileage 175,931 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Entertainment System Night Vision Hill Ascent Control Power Sliding Door Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels Disability Equipped

