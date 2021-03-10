Menu
2009 BMW 5 Series

175,931 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2009 BMW 5 Series

2009 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS

2009 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

Certified

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

175,931KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6818708
  Stock #: 77778446

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 77778446
  Mileage 175,931 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE!!NO ACCIDENTS!!Navigation, Rear sensors, Sunroof, Leather seats and much more


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

